SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

The West Virginia baseball team found out which teams they'll be playing host to come this weekend's NCAA Regional at Monongalia County Ballpark.

During Monday's selection show, it was revealed that the Mountaineers (37-20), the No. 1 seed of the Morgantown Regional and No. 15 national seed, will host No. 2-seeded Texas A&M, No. 3-seeded Duke and fourth-seeded Fordham.

The four teams will play in a double-elimination format.

This regional has been paired with the Nashville Regional which consists of No. 1 seed Vanderbilt, No. 2 seed Indiana State, No. 3 seed McNeese and No. 4 seed Ohio State.

The winner of the Morgantown and Nashville regionals will face each other in the Super Regional where they'll play a best-of-three series with the winner moving on to the College World Series.

West Virginia's first matchup this in the regional will be against Fordham which will take place Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Monongalia County Ballpark.

This year marks the first time since 1955 West Virginia will host an NCAA Regional, the second time in three years the Mountaineers will play in the NCAA Tournament and the 13th time in program history the team will play in the tournament.