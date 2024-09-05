in other news
Newcomer of the Week: Josiah Trotter
The WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week is West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter.
Red zone execution a point of emphasis for West Virginia
Neal Brown and Chad Scott disappointed with WVU's red zone execution against Penn State
2026 WR Jacob Butler enjoys West Virginia visit
Brookville (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran 2026 wide receiver Jacob Butler made the trek to West Virginia.
Preston Fox moving into a leadership role as he continues to grow
Preston Fox moving into a leadership role as he continues to grow
Track West Virginia's latest scholarship offers to student-athletes with our Mountaineer Recruiting Radar. We'll update the timeline throughout the day as new offers are announced.
Please note that this list will only include offers that have been publicly announced. We'll do our best to keep you up-to-date, but some offers might not be included.
Offer Sept 5, 2024
West Virginia has offered Sebastian Wilkins. The former WVU staff offered him as well.
Offer Sept 5, 2024
Suffield (Ct.) Suffield Academy 2026 defensive lineman Kayden Bennett has received an offer from West Virginia.
Offer Sept 5, 2024
West Virginia has offered James Johnson.
Offer Sept 5, 2024
Orlando (Fla.) First Academy 2026 defensive lineman Christian Willis has received an offer from West Virginia.
Official Visit
West Virginia's women's basketball program is hosting Logyn Greer. She's a 6-foot-3 forward in the 2025 class from Friends' Central School in Pa.
Greer has offers from everyone. Her top is Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, George Mason.
