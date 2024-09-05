Advertisement

Published Sep 5, 2024
Mountaineer Recruiting Radar 9/5/24
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

Track West Virginia's latest scholarship offers to student-athletes with our Mountaineer Recruiting Radar. We'll update the timeline throughout the day as new offers are announced.

Please note that this list will only include offers that have been publicly announced. We'll do our best to keep you up-to-date, but some offers might not be included.

Offer Sept 5, 2024

West Virginia has offered Sebastian Wilkins. The former WVU staff offered him as well.

Offer Sept 5, 2024

Suffield (Ct.) Suffield Academy 2026 defensive lineman Kayden Bennett has received an offer from West Virginia.

Offer Sept 5, 2024

West Virginia has offered James Johnson.

Offer Sept 5, 2024

Orlando (Fla.) First Academy 2026 defensive lineman Christian Willis has received an offer from West Virginia.


Official Visit

West Virginia's women's basketball program is hosting Logyn Greer. She's a 6-foot-3 forward in the 2025 class from Friends' Central School in Pa.

Greer has offers from everyone. Her top is Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, George Mason.

Links of Interest:

West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart

2025 West VirginiaFootball Offer List

----------

