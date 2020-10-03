WVSports - Mountaineers have hands full in containing Baylor’s Brewer

The Big 12 Conference has no lack of talent at the quarterback position, and the Mountaineers are facing their first true test on Saturday: Baylor’s Charlie Brewer.

Brewer will lead the Bears into Morgantown coming off of a season-opening win over Kansas last week. He carries a record of 18-9 in his two seasons as a starter, making him one of the conference’s most successful and most experienced signal callers.

Last season, Brewer passed for more than 3,000 yards as the Bears earned a New Year’s Six bowl berth and ended the year with a No. 13 ranking in the AP poll.

“He’s a winner. That’s about as good a compliment as I can give — he’s a winner, and he’s won at every level,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.

In 2016, Brewer led Lake Travis (TX) to a state championship win. With his senior season in its infancy, Brewer is still looking to add a college national championship to his awards shelf.

The Mountaineers — at least this week — are standing in his way. They’ll have their hands full.

In last week’s 47-14 win over Kansas, Brewer threw for 142 yards and a touchdown. The numbers may not stand out, but that’s the kind of player he is according to WVU co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae.

“He’s a chain-mover, in a lack of a better term,” Addae said. “He doesn’t necessarily wow you with anything specifically, but he is really sound at just about everything.”

“He’s not single-faceted, he’s multifaceted, and so that presents its problems,” Addae continued. “And he has some good targets, so when you’ve got a guy who knows where to go with the ball, is savvy, has the experience that he has and then has targets that can make plays, that presents its problems.”

In three career games against the Mountaineers, Brewer is 29-for-47 passing, totaling 408 yards and four touchdowns.