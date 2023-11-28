Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week 12 of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into professional stars.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills

In a thrilling defeat on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo defense struggled to find consistency in the second half as the Bills fell 37-34 to the Eagles in overtime on Sunday. Douglas was a modest contributor in the loss, recording five tackles while covering superstar Philadelphia wide receiver AJ Brown.

-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks

Smith at the helm of the Seahawks offense, struggled for a third-straight week on Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving Day, where he faced off against debatably the league's best defensive unit, the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco had its way with Seattle on Thursday night, taking a 31-13 victory. Smith finished passing 18-for-27, with 180 yards and one interception, while also rushing four times for 21 yards.

-- DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona was crushed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, as the Cardinals' defense allowed 37 points on route to a 37-14 defeat at home. Stills, since being elevated to a starting role just a few weeks ago, continues to see solid playing time after he recorded four total tackles and two solo stops in Arizona's disappointing loss.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

In the NFL's first-ever Black Friday matchup on the Friday following Thanksgiving, the Miami Dolphins faced off against the New York Jets and ran away with a convincing victory, taking down New York 34-13 with an offensive explosion. The defensive unit also had an exceptional day for Miami and Long contributed to the win with four total tackles, three solo stops and one quarterback hit.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

The Giants faced off against the New England Patriots on Sunday in a game that ended up being a defensive slugfest until the very end. New York did come away with the tight win, 10-7, over New England and the former WVU guard Glowinski rotated in across the two offensive guard positions in the victory, despite the Giants only accounting for 220 yards of offense.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

In the aformentioend domination, San Francisco's offense took over against the Seattle defense as the 49ers defeated the Seahawks 31-13 on Thursday Night Football on Thanksgiving Day.

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz was once again a large part of one the NFL's most powerful offenses, where he blocked for 377 total yards and offense.

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens

On Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore defense held the Los Angeles Chargers to only 10 points on the way to a 20-10 victory for the Ravens on the road at SoFi Stadium. Worley was not a factor in the ninth win of the season for his squad, but he did contribute one solo tackle.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns

Fields saw the field once again in Cleveland's crushing 29-12 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as he accumulated four total tackles including two solo stops for the Browns defense.

Significant news for these two former Mountaineers:

-- LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals - In Week 11, White suffered a torn bicep against the Houston Texans and will be placed on injured reserve, where he will miss at least the next four games.

-- QB Will Grier was waived by the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week 12:

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains active as a backup wide receiver on the roster but he did not record a statistic in Denver's Week 12 win over the Cleveland Browns.

-- DE Bruce Irvin - Detroit Lions - he remains on the Lions' practice squad.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - Wesco is primarily a backup for the Titans, playing with a role as a blocker.

-- OG Adam Pankey - Dallas Cowboys - he remains on the Cowboys' practice squad.

-- OT Yodny Cajuste - New York Giants - He remains on the Giants' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.