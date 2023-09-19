Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that the Week Two of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster and some players who are hitting their stride two weeks into the newest season.

-- QB Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Smith once again held the banner for former West Virignia players in the NFL, and his Week Two performance was one to remember for himself and his team.

Smith led Seattle for its first win of the season in a shootout victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with a walk off touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett in overtime. Leading the Seahawks to a 37-31 win, Smith finished passing 32-for-41, with 328 yards and two passing touchdowns, and continues to be the most consistent Mountaineer in the Pros.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins came away with their second win of the season on Sunday Night Football this week, holding on to a 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots, which was aided by a breakout performance for David Long Jr.

The former West Virginia linebacker was the second-leading tackler for Miami, recording eight total tackles, five of which were solo stops, along with one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in the second game and second win on the year.

-- LB Kyzir White & DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

Both of these former Mountaineers made their mark in Arizona's 31-28 loss against the New York Giants on Sunday. Although White made more of an impact with the team's third most tackles at seven, alongside one tackle for loss and a sack, recent WVU product Dante Stills, who's usually a backup, also came into the game and recorded two tackles.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers

Once again, Douglas was a lockdown defender for the Packers despite their 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, as he finished the game with four tackles and two impressive pass deflections in Green Bay's secondary.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans

Wesco played a modest amount of snaps in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but the former Mountaineer dropped his only target in the win.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants & OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

Both of these former Mountaineers started on their respective offensive lines in their second games of the season and both players led their offenses to a win. Glowinski and the New York Giants defeated the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 on a walk off field goal and McKivitz with the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week One:

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens - played a decent number of snaps on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals but did not record a statistic.

-- QB Will Grier - Cincinnati Bengals - he remains on Bengals' practice squad.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns - The Browns are set to the take the field on Monday at 8:15 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton remains on the Giants' injured reserve with a torn ACL.

-- OG Adam Pankey - New York Jets - he remains on the Jets' practice squad.