Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Eight

It was a big weekend of action for former Mountaineers in the NFL as multiple guys made big-time plays for their teams during week eight of the NFL season.
Beanie Bishop
Beanie Bishop was able to get another interception on Monday night as the Steelers beat the New York Giants.
Bishop finished the night with five total tackles to go along with his interception which helped seal the win for the Steelers.
Bishop now has three interceptions on the season, all coming in the last two games for the Steelers.
Fellow Mountaineer Zach Frazier missed his second consecutive game with an injury but there is hope he returns in two weeks after Pittsburgh's bye.
Dante Stills and Kyzir White
The Cardinals won on a walk-off field goal over the Dolphins this week, beating them, 28-27.
Former Mountaineers Dante Stills and Kyzir White filled up that stat sheet in the win as Stills had four total tackles including a sack, and White had seven total tackles, with one being for a loss.
Arizona is now 4-4 on the season.
Geno Smith
Smith and the Seahawks were on the wrong side of a 31-10 result against the Buffalo Bills as miscues set the Seahawks back.
Smith finished the game passing for 212 yards and an interception while the Seahawks totaled only 32 total yards on the ground. Seattle is now 4-4 on the season and play the Los Angeles Rams this week.
Colton McKivitz
McKivitz and the 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and they won, 30-24.
McKivitz was key on multiple rush plays near the goal line, helping the 49ers o-line. San Francisco is 4-4 on the season with a bye week this Sunday.
Rasul Douglas
Douglas and the Bills shut down Smith's Seahawks this past weekend.
Douglas finished the game with six total tackles which was the second-highest among Bills defenders as well as a TFL and pass defended.
The Bills are now 6-2 through eight games.
