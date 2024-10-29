Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Eight

It was a big weekend of action for former Mountaineers in the NFL as multiple guys made big-time plays for their teams during week eight of the NFL season.

Beanie Bishop was able to get another interception on Monday night as the Steelers beat the New York Giants.

Bishop finished the night with five total tackles to go along with his interception which helped seal the win for the Steelers.

Bishop now has three interceptions on the season, all coming in the last two games for the Steelers.

Fellow Mountaineer Zach Frazier missed his second consecutive game with an injury but there is hope he returns in two weeks after Pittsburgh's bye.