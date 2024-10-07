Mountaineers in the Pros: Week Five

(Photo by Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

It was a big weekend of action for former Mountaineers in the NFL as multiple guys made big-time plays for their teams during week five of the NFL season.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

After missing his rookie year due to injury, Bryce Ford-Wheaton has been solely used on special teams but made his mark in the New York Giants' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Ford-Wheaton returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the final minute of the game, sealing the Giants' 29-20 victory on Sunday. It was Ford-Wheaton's first touch in the NFL and he made the most of it in the win.

Dante Stills and Kyzir White

Former Mountaineer Kyzir White also had a flare for the dramatics on Sunday as he snagged an interception to help the Arizona Cardinals upset the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 24-23, as White finished with four total tackles, a TFL, and a pass deflected in addition to the interception. Former Mountaineer Dante Stills was tied for the third-most tackles on the Cardinals' defense, registering five in the win. The Cardinals improve to 2-3 on the season.

Geno Smith

After a career day last Monday, Smith put up good numbers against the Giants but was unable to come out victorious. Smith completed 70 percent of his passes, throwing for 284 yards and a touchdown. He also had his team set up for a game-tying field goal attempt until it was blocked and returned by Ford-Wheaton for the score. After starting 3-0 the Seahawks are now 3-2 on the season and have a short week as they face the 49ers on Thursday night.

Colton McKivitz

Speaking of the 49ers, Colton McKivitz and his team are now 2-3 on the season after they lost to the Cardinals this past Sunday. The 49ers threw a late interception, trailing by one, sealing the deal for the home team.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

Bishop and Frazier were on center stage on Sunday night as they hosted the Dallas Cowboys. Bishop struggled at times in coverage as he finished with three total tackles and a pass deflected. Fraizer came into the game as the sixth-best graded rookie according to Pro Football Focus and the Steelers offense scored 17 points against the Cowboys. Dallas ultimately won, 20-17 as Pittsburgh suffered their second consecutive loss. The Steelers will head out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders next week.

Rasul Douglas