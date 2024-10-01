Many former Mountaineers were in action this weekend as the NFL season continued on, marking week four of action. Geno Smith's career day highlighted the performances by former Mountaineers but there were plenty of solid performances including Beanie Bishop making his first-career start.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night against the Detroit Lions but that does not minimize his performance. Smith passed for a career-high 396 yards in the loss, completing 38 of his 56 pass attempts. Smith was sacked three times, and threw an interception as well as a touchdown pass as the Seahawks lost in a shootout to the Lions. Seattle is at 3-1 through four weeks, and face the New York Giants this week.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

There was some good and some bad for the pair of rookies on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bishop made his first start, finishing with one tackle which was a sack on the afternoon. He also played 47 total snaps on defense as the Steelers lost to the Indianapolis Colts. During their attempt at a comeback, there was a bad snap between Frazier and Steelers QB Justin Fields. The botched snap led to a loss of 12 yards and the Steelers could never recover. Regardless, Frazier finished with the second-best grade on offense according to PFF as the Steelers suffered their first loss of the season.

Dante Stills and Kyzir White

Dante Stills and Kyzir White were on the wrong side of a lopsided loss to the Washington Commanders, both seeing game action. White played the entire game for the Cardinals and finished with nine total tackles. Stills had three total tackles, playing in 53 snaps on defense. Stills finished with a 57.0 overall grade and White finished right behind him with a 55.8 overall grade according to PFF.

Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills had their first loss of the season occur against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Douglas finished the game with seven tackles as well as forcing a fumble. Douglas graded out as the fifth-best overall player on the Bills' defense and had the second-best tackling grade on his unit.

Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz and the San Francisco 49ers got back on track on Sunday rolling to a win over the New England Patriots. McKivitz started and played a total of 63 snaps and his 82.1 offensive grade was the fourth-best out of all players on the San Francisco offense.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton