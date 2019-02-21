SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

With the NFL Combine beginning Feb. 26 and the NFL Draft in late April nearing, WVSports.com spoke with NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic to get an in-depth look at West Virginia's draft prospects.

Five Mountaineers played at this year's Senior Bowl on Jan. 26 in quarterback Will Grier, wide receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings, tight end Trevon Wesco and linebacker David Long. These five along with offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste were also invited to this year's Combine.

Today, Brugler provides insight from what he saw from these prospects at the Senior Bowl as well as his overall views on West Virginia's draft class.

How much can the Senior Bowl make or break someone’s NFL Draft stock?