Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

After the Duquesne win, the road gets tougher for WVU football as they're set to host Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. Keenan and Zach are joined by Panthers Insider reporter Chris Peak this week to talk everything Pitt and get you prepared for Saturday's massive matchup. Here is the link to the fourth episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.