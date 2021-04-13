WVSports - Musings from the Mountains | Episode 113

Musings from the Mountains | Episode 113
WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings and Jared Serre discuss how recent basketball transfers Malik Curry and Dimon Carrigan will fit within the program, and also touch on some football recruiting news.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook