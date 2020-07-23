 WVSports - Musings from the Mountains Episode 88 | WVU and Vic Koenning part ways
WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik react to West Virginia and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Vic Koenning mutually parting ways and discuss who'll take over his duties as well as how the situation could affect recruiting.

