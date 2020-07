WVSports - Musings from the Mountains Episode 88 | WVU and Vic Koenning part ways

WVSports.com managing editor Keenan Cummings and staff writer Patrick Kotnik react to West Virginia and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Vic Koenning mutually parting ways and discuss who'll take over his duties as well as how the situation could affect recruiting.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook