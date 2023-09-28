Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

After its third-straight win for the first time in Neal Brown's tenure, WVU football now sits at 3-1 after a victory over Texas Tech, the first win over the Red Raiders in the last four seasons.

Now, the first Big 12 road game is up next for WVU on Saturday against TCU. Keenan and Zach are joined by special guest Stephen Simcox, host the Locked On Horned Frogs Podcast, to give us all of the information for Saturday's game. Here is the link to the seventh episode of Musings from the Mountains this season.