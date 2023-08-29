Welcome back to Musings from the Mountains, where Keenan Cummings and Zach Anderson dive into WVU sports, including football and men's basketball.

As the season goes along, Keenan and Zach will react to and cover all breaking news in WVU athletics, provide viewers with information, opinions and analysis after games and also give insight about storylines around WVU sports.

It's game week for West Virginia football! Here is the link to the second episode of the season, where Keenan and Zach join special guest Zach Seyko, Host of the "Locked on Nittany Lions Podcast," to talk Penn State versus West Virginia on Saturday.