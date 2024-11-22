Opponent Breakdown: UCF Knights

West Virginia (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) host UCF (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) in their home finale on Saturday. WVU is coming off a loss to Baylor while the Knights are coming off a bye week.

Gus Malzahn is in his fourth season at UCF, compiling a 28-22 record with the Knights. In his 13-year coaching career, Malzahn is 105-60. Against Neal Brown, Brown is 0-1 and UCF is 0-3 all-time against WVU.

UCF has deployed four quarterbacks this season but seems to have finally found their guy. Dylan Rizk will get the start who has played in the last three games, starting the previous two.

Rizk has completed 73 percent of his passes for 625 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He also has 19 rushes for 75 yards on the season.

At running back is the best back in the Big 12 this season in RJ Harvey. Harvey leads the Big 12 in touchdowns with 21 on the season. He has 196 carries for 328 yards and has 15 catches for 225 yards.

Harvey has 47 carries for 311 yards and six touchdowns in his last two games.

UCF ranks first in the Big 12 in total offense, with an average of 465 yards per game, and its rushing offense is also first in the league.

There is a trio of wide receivers for Rizk to throw the ball to, headlined by Kobe Hudson, who has 38 grabs for 623 yards and three scores. Jacoby Jones has 20 catches for just over 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Randy Pittman Jr. has 25 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

UCF is completing 43 percent of their third downs this season, while they are completing 57 percent of their fourth downs. In Big 12 play, though, that number on fourth down has increased to 71 percent conversion rate on fourth down.