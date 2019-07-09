The WVSports.com Football Recruiting Musket Blasts are a comprehensive overview of what is unfolding on the trail with the West Virginia football Mountaineers.





--West Virginia is now up to 11 commitments in the 2020 class, at least 11 that are publicly known. The class currently sits at No. 47 nationally with an average star rating of 3.08, good for third in the Big 12 Conference. Realistically when considering the possibility of blueshirt prospects that could take away from the total you should see anywhere between 12-14 more additions when it's all said and done and that break down is listed below as always.

--The dead period ends July 24 and West Virginia isn't going to waste what little time they have with the small window when it comes to getting prospects to campus. That window will stretch from July 25-31 before another dead period takes effect until Sept. 1, outside 48 hours before or after a home game during that span. It's still early in July but a number of prospects have indicated to me that they hope to make it to Morgantown during that window.





CLASS BREAKDOWN:

QB: Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Green (done)

RB: none (need 2)

WR: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington (need 1-2)





