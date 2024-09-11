PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Narduzzi previews West Virginia, recognizes importance of Backyard Brawl

© Ben Queen-Imagn Images
© Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

On Saturday afternoon, West Virginia and Pitt will meet in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke on Monday afternoon previewing Saturday's game with the Mountaineers along with what the rivalry means to him and his team.

Quick Thoughts on WVU

Advertisement

Narduzzi didn't go into a ton of detail on West Virginia as a team but gave a brief overview of what he sees in the Mountaineers.

"If you don’t know anything about rivalries this is the one. This is the one that people in Pittsburgh live for, people down south live for and they got a great football team," Narduzzi said.

Pitt is off to a 2-0 start to the season while WVU is 1-1, with their loss coming to Penn State in week one.

"Neal Brown is a heck of a football coach, he’s calling the plays. I think schematically he’s very similar to Satterfield last week I got a ton of respect for him as a football coach. As a scheme guy, he does really good stuff, he’s going to challenge you in all three phases of the game. They will be very multiple on defense, run a bunch of different fronts and coverages, none that we haven’t seen thus far," Narduzzi said.

What Players Stand Out? 

Narduzzi mentioned multiple players on WVU's offense who stand out to him while also mentioning the newness of players on the West Virginia defense compared to what his team saw last season.

"They do a great job there and again, I think one thing to note when you think about who they are, they’ve got two games in obviously already like we do, they’ve got 11 transfers in the two-deep on defense. So they’ve got a lot of new guys over there that when I look at that they’re going to get better every week," Narduzzi said of WVU's defense.

Five players on WVU's defense who started this past week played in the Brawl in 2023, with there being a lot of fresh faces on that side of the ball for the Mountaineers.

On the flip side of things, Narduzzi and the Panthers will finally get a taste of WVU QB Garrett Greene who exited last year's game early in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

"Offensively, it all starts with the quarterback Garrett Greene. I think him and [CJ] Donaldson in the backfield with Jahiem White in the backfield as well, they like to run the ball, they’re going to throw RPOs, we’re going to see all that and they got really talented receivers out there. They’ve got deep ball guys, they’ve got intermediate guys, they’ve got guys that can make plays and we’ll see a bunch of RPOs, well see deep balls, we’ll see it all, we’re going to see everything they got," Narduzzi said.

Overall, Narduzzi expects the kitchen sink to be thrown at his team due to the nature of this game.

"You can throw every record out. They can be 0-2. we could be 0-2 it doesn’t matter this will be a knockdown drag-out battle at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. They’ll be. ready, we’ll be ready and excite for it I know our team is excited for it," Narduzzi said.

What the rivalry means to Narduzzi

Narduzzi said he fully understands the scope of the Backyard Brawl for both Pitt and West Virginia fans. This will be his third matchup against the Mountaineers, as he is 1-1 with both games coming in the last two seasons.

"I think they know. I think we counted 73 players in this room were on that trip last year. We took everybody we could take. Obviously seniors graduated that weren’t in the room last night but we have 73 players that have been on that trip last year that were in that game. We probably got another 46 or 50 guys that were here in 2022 when we played them at home. We’re going to educate them on the rivalry and what it is," Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi added the best part about playing this game is that every year there is a new story to tell, a new chapter in this historic rivalry.

"I think every year there’s a different flavor. Like I said, I know from 2007 what a rivalry game was. Just with that game and knowing what’s on the line and the people you affect and the Pitt fans and the Pitt faithful and then the Panther Pitt, everybody that’s involved in that game, everybody is into it. I think every year it adds another flavor. There’s another scar that has to be repaired regardless of what it is. This game this weekend is why you play the game of football, is why you coach football," Narduzzi said.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvbmFyZHV6emktcHJldmlld3Mtd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1y ZWNvZ25pemVzLWltcG9ydGFuY2Utb2YtYmFja3lhcmQtYnJhd2wiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndl c3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5hcmR1enppLXByZXZp ZXdzLXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtcmVjb2duaXplcy1pbXBvcnRhbmNlLW9mLWJh Y2t5YXJkLWJyYXdsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK