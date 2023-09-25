We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after four games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 95 nationally, with an average of 348.5 yards per game. This is a decline from their 2022 performance when they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia stands at No. 80, scoring an average of 27 points per game. This is a notable decrease from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown significant improvement in this area, ranking No. 34 nationally by allowing only 311.0 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 33, allowing an average of 18.50 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022 when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia make significant strides, especially in their defensive play. It's on the offensive side that the Mountaineers will need to show real improvement in the coming weeks.