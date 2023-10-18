News More News
ago football Edit

National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football Week 7

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 78 nationally, averaging 380.3 yards per game. This is a decline from their 2022 performance when they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia stands at No. 69, scoring an average of 28.5 points per game. This is a notable decrease from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown significant improvement in this area, ranking No. 45 nationally by allowing only 345.0 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 46, allowing an average of 22.7 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on the defensive side, although they struggled in the Houston game. On the offensive side, the Mountaineers are well behind last year's output.

Full Statistics for WVU in 2023
Category Ranking Statistic

Total Offense

78

380.3

Rushing Offense

34

185.5

Passing Offense

103

194.8

Team Passing Efficiency

75

132.85

Scoring Offense

69

28.5

Total Defense

45

345.0

Rushing Defense

36

119.0

Passing Yards Allowed

66

226.0

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

54

128.24

Scoring Defense

46

22.7

Turnover Margin

T-77

-0.17

3rd Down Conversion Pct

67

0.405

4th Down Conversion Pct

T-60

0.526

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-8

0.284

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-61

0.500

Red Zone Offense

T-79

0.818

Red Zone Defense

T-52

0.812

Net Punting

51

39.80

Punt Returns

55

9.71

Kickoff Returns

96

17.90

First Downs Offense

91

124

First Downs Defense

T-28

110

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-16

4.33

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

28

41.83

Time of Possession

7

33:32

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}