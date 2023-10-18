We dive into the 2023 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after six games and compare that to the 2022 season.

2023 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 78 nationally, averaging 380.3 yards per game. This is a decline from their 2022 performance when they were ranked No. 56 with an average of 399.0 yards a game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia stands at No. 69, scoring an average of 28.5 points per game. This is a notable decrease from the previous year when they were tied for No. 49, averaging 30.6 points per game.

2023 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team has shown significant improvement in this area, ranking No. 45 nationally by allowing only 345.0 yards per game. This is a noticeable jump from their 2022 position at No. 97, where they allowed 412.2 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied for No. 46, allowing an average of 22.7 points per game. This is another substantial improvement from 2022, when they were ranked No. 115, allowing a higher average of 32.9 points per game.

The 2023 season has seen West Virginia improve on the defensive side, although they struggled in the Houston game. On the offensive side, the Mountaineers are well behind last year's output.