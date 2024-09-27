PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Four

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after four games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 56 nationally, averaging 410.0 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 56, scoring an average of 31.8 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year, where they tied for No. 38

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team ranks No. 102 nationally, allowing 410.3 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied No. 96, allowing an average of 28.5 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

West Virginia is trailing their 2023 rankings in several key areas and will need to improve if they hope to have a successful season.

Related: PFF: Grades from West Virginia Weeks 1-4

Full Statistics for WVU in 2024
Category Ranking Statistic

Total Offense

56

410.0

Rushing Offense

50

181.5

Passing Offense

70

228.5

Team Passing Efficiency

73

135.54

Scoring Offense

T-56

31.8

Total Defense

102

410.3

Rushing Defense

85

153.8

Passing Yards Allowed

110

256.5

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

126

160.61

Scoring Defense

T-96

28.5

Turnover Margin

T-117

-1.25

3rd Down Conversion Pct

T-108

0.326

4th Down Conversion Pct

12

0.833

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

91

0.404

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-74

0.556

Red Zone Offense

T-51

0.889

Red Zone Defense

T-50

0.800

Net Punting

72

38.69

Punt Returns

70

8.33

Kickoff Returns

93

17.67

First Downs Offense

T-17

95

First Downs Defense

T-120

91

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-9

4.00

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

12

34.00

Time of Possession

96

28:27
Advertisement

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvbmF0aW9uYWwtc3RhdGlzdGljYWwtcmFua2luZ3MtZm9y LXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtZm9vdGJhbGwtd2Vlay1mb3VyIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmly Z2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuYXRpb25hbC1zdGF0aXN0aWNh bC1yYW5raW5ncy1mb3Itd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1mb290YmFsbC13ZWVrLWZv dXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=