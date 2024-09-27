National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Four
We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after four games, comparing those to the 2023 season.
2024 Offensive Statistics:
Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 56 nationally, averaging 410.0 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.
Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 56, scoring an average of 31.8 points per game. This is a slight increase from the previous year, where they tied for No. 38
2024 Defensive Statistics:
Total Defense: The team ranks No. 102 nationally, allowing 410.3 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.
Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers are tied No. 96, allowing an average of 28.5 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.
West Virginia is trailing their 2023 rankings in several key areas and will need to improve if they hope to have a successful season.
|Category
|Ranking
|Statistic
|
Total Offense
|
56
|
410.0
|
Rushing Offense
|
50
|
181.5
|
Passing Offense
|
70
|
228.5
|
Team Passing Efficiency
|
73
|
135.54
|
Scoring Offense
|
T-56
|
31.8
|
Total Defense
|
102
|
410.3
|
Rushing Defense
|
85
|
153.8
|
Passing Yards Allowed
|
110
|
256.5
|
Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|
126
|
160.61
|
Scoring Defense
|
T-96
|
28.5
|
Turnover Margin
|
T-117
|
-1.25
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct
|
T-108
|
0.326
|
4th Down Conversion Pct
|
12
|
0.833
|
3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
91
|
0.404
|
4th Down Conversion Pct Defense
|
T-74
|
0.556
|
Red Zone Offense
|
T-51
|
0.889
|
Red Zone Defense
|
T-50
|
0.800
|
Net Punting
|
72
|
38.69
|
Punt Returns
|
70
|
8.33
|
Kickoff Returns
|
93
|
17.67
|
First Downs Offense
|
T-17
|
95
|
First Downs Defense
|
T-120
|
91
|
Fewest Penalties Per Game
|
T-9
|
4.00
|
Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game
|
12
|
34.00
|
Time of Possession
|
96
|
28:27
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe