Published Nov 1, 2024
National Statistical Rankings for West Virginia Football: Week Nine
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
We dive into the 2024 season numbers to see where the Mountaineers stand statistically on a national scale after eight games, comparing those to the 2023 season.

2024 Offensive Statistics:

Total Offense: The Mountaineers are No. 56 nationally, averaging 406.0 yards per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 27, averaging 434.6 yards per game.

Scoring Offense: West Virginia is tied at No. 62, scoring an average of 28.8 points per game. A significant decline from last year, when they tied for No. 38 in 2023.

2024 Defensive Statistics:

Total Defense: The team is No. 85 nationally, allowing 382.5 yards per game. However, this is a drop from their 2023 position at No. 66, when they allowed 380.8 yards per game.

Scoring Defense: The Mountaineers tied at No. 96, allowing an average of 28.4 points per game. In 2023, they ranked No. 62, allowing 26.2 points per game.

West Virginia is trailing their 2023 rankings in several key areas and will need to show improvement to finish the season strong.

Rankings as of 11/1/24

Full Statistics for WVU in 2024
CategoryRankingStatistic

Total Offense

56

406.0

Rushing Offense

22

202.3

Passing Offense

89

203.8

Team Passing Efficiency

71

133.71

Scoring Offense

T-62

28.8

Total Defense

85

382.5

Rushing Defense

38

121.5

Passing Yards Allowed

113

261.0

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

126

162.00

Scoring Defense

T-96

28.4

Turnover Margin

T-110

-0.75

3rd Down Conversion Pct

47

0.425

4th Down Conversion Pct

25

0.680

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

123

0.463

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

T-116

0.688

Red Zone Offense

T-65

0.853

Red Zone Defense

T-54

0.815

Net Punting

38

40.80

Punt Returns

95

5.60

Kickoff Returns

42

21.83

First Downs Offense

T-18

184

First Downs Defense

T-98

163

Fewest Penalties Per Game

T-14

4.63

Fewest Penalty Yards Per Game

6

34.38

Time of Possession

30

31:36

