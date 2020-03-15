West Virginia was primed to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing it with a 15-21 record a season ago prior to the cancellation of the tournament. But WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers finished the year. Here is our last edition looking at where the program would have ended up overall.

NCAA Tournament Resume Metric Results Analysis Overall Record 21-10 West Virginia closed the season on a high note getting consecutive wins Big 12 Record 9-9 West Virginia finished at 9-9 in the conference overall. Strength of Schedule 4 This is never a question when Huggins is leading the program as West Virginia always plays a challenging non-conference and conference slate. NET Rankings 17 This is perhaps the most important metric on here outside of the wins themselves and West Virginia was in a good spot. Quadrant 1 and 2 Wins at Ohio State (No. 16 NET)



Wichita State (No. 41 NET)

Akron (No. 73 NET)



Northern Iowa (No. 48 NET)



Rhode Island (No. 57 NET)



at Oklahoma State (No. 64 NET)



at Pittsburgh (No. 109 NET)



Texas Tech (No. 22 NET)

Texas (No. 70 NET)

Oklahoma State (No. 64 NET)

at Iowa State (No. 96 NET)

Baylor (No. 5 NET) West Virginia has an impressive resume with a number of quality wins over the course of the year. Bad Losses at Kansas State (No. 99 NET) While it was a true road game and still qualifies as a quadrant two defeat, there is no sugar coating that losing to Kansas State is the first real ding to the West Virginia resume.

West Virginia was a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where were the Mountaineers projected to end up? --ESPN slots West Virginia as the No. 7 seed in the Mid-West Region in St. Louis matched up against No. 10 seed Utah State. --CBS assigns West Virginia as the No. 6 in the East Region in Cleveland matched up against Rutgers. --According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia are on the six line. The program is listed in each of them with the highest seed No. 4 and the lowest a No. 7.