Final Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia was primed to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing it with a 15-21 record a season ago prior to the cancellation of the tournament. But WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers finished the year.
Here is our last edition looking at where the program would have ended up overall.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
21-10
|
West Virginia closed the season on a high note getting consecutive wins
|
Big 12 Record
|
9-9
|
West Virginia finished at 9-9 in the conference overall.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
4
|
This is never a question when Huggins is leading the program as West Virginia always plays a challenging non-conference and conference slate.
|
NET Rankings
|
17
|
This is perhaps the most important metric on here outside of the wins themselves and West Virginia was in a good spot.
|
Quadrant 1 and 2 Wins
|
at Ohio State (No. 16 NET)
Akron (No. 73 NET)
Texas (No. 70 NET)
Oklahoma State (No. 64 NET)
at Iowa State (No. 96 NET)
Baylor (No. 5 NET)
|
West Virginia has an impressive resume with a number of quality wins over the course of the year.
|
Bad Losses
|
at Kansas State (No. 99 NET)
|
While it was a true road game and still qualifies as a quadrant two defeat, there is no sugar coating that losing to Kansas State is the first real ding to the West Virginia resume.
West Virginia was a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where were the Mountaineers projected to end up?
--ESPN slots West Virginia as the No. 7 seed in the Mid-West Region in St. Louis matched up against No. 10 seed Utah State.
--CBS assigns West Virginia as the No. 6 in the East Region in Cleveland matched up against Rutgers.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia are on the six line. The program is listed in each of them with the highest seed No. 4 and the lowest a No. 7.
