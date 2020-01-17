NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing it with a 15-21 record a season ago and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our third edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play underway.
Here are where things stand today.
|Metric
|Results
|Analysis
|
Overall Record
|
14-2
|
West Virginia is off to a strong start to the season after going through the non-conference almost flawlessly. As of today, it's clear that Huggins has indeed fixed things.
|
Big 12 Record
|
3-1
|
The Big 12 season is just getting underway but West Virginia has won three consecutive games.
|
Strength of Schedule
|
9
|
This is never a question when Huggins is leading the program as West Virginia always plays a challenging non-conference slate and is now into conference play.
|
NET Rankings
|
8
|
This is perhaps the most important metric on here outside of the wins themselves as it is used for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Right now, West Virginia is in a great spot.
|
Quadrant 1 and 2 Wins
|
at Ohio State (No. 17 NET)
|
It's early in the season but West Virginia is already putting together a strong resume with some early wins.
|
Bad Losses
|
None
|
West Virginia has yet to record what could be considered as a bad loss on the season as both are of the quadrant one variety.
As of today West Virginia is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN slots West Virginia as the No. 2 seed in the East Region in Cleveland matched up against Charlotte.
--CBS assigns West Virginia as the No. 2 in the East Region in Cleveland matched up against Neb-Omaha.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed in each of them with the highest seed No. 1 and the lowest a No. 4.
----------
