NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team

West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our next edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here is where things stand today.
As of today, West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament in some brackets. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia into the NCAA Tournament Field. The Mountaineers are slotted as one of the last four bye. West Virginia is a No. 7 seed in the Midwest and would square off against Nebraska.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 7 seed with the highest being a 5 seed and the lowest a 10.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook