Published Jan 14, 2025
NCAA Snapshot for the West Virginia basketball team
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.

Here is our next edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.

Here is where things stand today.

NCAA Tournament Resume
MetricResultAnalysis

Overall Record

12-3

West Virginia has started the season strong.

Big 12 Record

3-1

West Virginia bounced back after their first Big 12 loss with a road win over Colorado.

Strength of Schedule

33

West Virginia has played one of the most challenging schedules in the nation.

NET Rankings

30

The Mountaineers are sitting strong in the NET.

Quadrant 1 Record

3-3

West Virginia has three quadrant one wins on a neutral court against Gonzaga and Arizona and on the road at Kansas.

Bad Losses

none

The three games that West Virginia has lost this season are against quality competition.

As of today, West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament in some brackets. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?

--ESPN projects West Virginia into the NCAA Tournament Field. The Mountaineers are slotted as one of the last four bye. West Virginia is a No. 7 seed in the Midwest and would square off against Nebraska.

--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 7 seed with the highest being a 5 seed and the lowest a 10.

