Neal Brown shares good news on Aubrey Burks after he was stretchered off

During West Virginia's 32-28 win over Kansas on Saturday, there was a cause for concern as WVU's Aubrey Burks was stretchered off during the first half of the game.

Burks did not appear to get hurt on the field, but was seen surrounded by medical personnel on the sideline before being taken off the field on a stretcher.

"He had an upper-body injury and it must have happened during a play but he didn’t have the symptoms until he came out. He’s back, he was back in the locker room, he got back. I happened to look down as we were ready to kickoff after the final touchdown and he was walking out and he’s in good spirits. All the tests were clear so very thankful on that," West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said after the game.

This is the second time in a year that Burks had been carted off the field with an upper-body injury as he was carted off on Sept. 30, 2023 during a game against TCU.

Burks' stats for the action he was in for on Saturday included two total tackles and a quarterback hit.

WVU now has a bye week before the head to Oklahoma State on Oct. 5.