PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Neal's deal: Five key items from West Virginia football

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com looks at the weekly press conference from West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and determines the five most interesting topics of discussion.

We examine what was said as well as what it means for the football team both this week and moving ahead as the Mountaineers navigate the 2024 schedule.

Next up is a match-up with Pittsburgh.

1—Backyard Brawl week. West Virginia and Pittsburgh will meet in the 107th edition of their rivalry game this Saturday and Brown understands the significance of the game for the fan bases. It’s one that is circled every year and after coaching in two of them recognizes the fact that it’s one of the best rivalries in all of college football. For West Virginia this will be their first trip back to Acrisure Stadium since the disappointing way that the 2022 game ended and Brown acknowledged the fact that that is still very fresh in his mind. There is always a lot of familiarity between these two teams and while it might not be the same as it was 20 years ago on that front, both of these teams feature players that the other tried to recruit. Brown said that his team fully understands the stakes in this game and how important it is overall when it comes to the fans.

Advertisement

2—A new look Pitt offense. Gone is previous offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, Jr. and in his place is a completely different style of offense with Kade Bell coming in to run the unit from Western Carolina. No longer are the Panthers a slow paced methodical offense, but instead have gone in the completely opposite direction with a focus on fast-tempo and wide splits reminiscent to what the Mountaineers have seen in the Big 12 from teams like Texas Tech.

It’s something that has taken a complete commitment from the top down since Bell arrived in December 2023 and the Panthers also have a number of assistants with connections to their new offensive coordinator. It’s a complete 180-degree approach from what head coach Pat Narduzzi has done in the past on that side of the football and the Panthers feature a number of weapons.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has made two starts since transferring over from Alabama in the off-season and has thrown for 635 yards and 6 touchdowns while rushing for 37 more. At the running back spot, Western Carolina transfer Desmond Reid has been dynamic with 293 rushing yards and 117 receiving yards in two games as the Panthers will move him all over the field. And at wide receiver, Pittsburgh has a number of options to use such as Konata Mumpfield, Kenny Johnson, Censere Lee and Gavin Bartholomew.

It's a completely different brand of football and one that the Panthers have fully invested into this season.

3—Same old Pittsburgh defense. While the offense is drastically different, the defense is a classic Narduzzi led unit that is the same mold of the one that the Mountaineers have played the past two years. This is a group that are exactly who they are and that has been a unit that has played quality defense for a long time. The scheme from a structure standpoint allows the Panthers to align regardless of the pieces in the same structure but can move around in a lot of different ways. The Pittsburgh defense will utilize a lot of match quarters, with an aggressive defensive line that will have a lot of movement and options.

Expect Pittsburgh to put their corners on the wide receivers in man coverage and that should be a key match up in this game if the Mountaineers are able to win that battle. And in addition to what they do with their movement up front, West Virginia must be prepared for their edge pressure which has led to eight sacks.

4—Coverage issues are correctable. West Virginia allowed over 300 passing yards to Albany and Brown hasn’t been bashful that the Mountaineers simply weren’t good enough in pass coverage. The cornerback room didn’t play well, but it wasn’t just limited to them either as the Mountaineers weren’t getting to where they needed to get with their drops in zone coverage either from the spears to the linebackers and across the board. Now, on the plus side West Virginia did stop the run but fixing those issues when the ball is thrown against the defense is going to be critical heading into this week against Pittsburgh.

That starts with better technique and the Mountaineers have players that have played well before but often against Albany they were trying to do too much with their eyes in the wrong spot on top of the issues with team pass coverage. West Virginia is primarily a zone team, and they have firm rules on where those players are supposed to be and some of that was due to them looking into the backfield before getting to their spots.

The good news is all of that is correctable and Brown said that this week they will try some competition for reps at the cornerback spot getting TJ Crandall, Dontez Fagan and Jacolby Spells involved while they need to see some of the players at safety continue to elevate their play as well.

5—Brown wants to see Pittsburgh on the schedule. Including this season, West Virginia will have two meetings with Pittsburgh before things take a break until the series resumes from 2029-32. But if Brown has his way, the Backyard Brawl will be a game that is a staple on the slate. It’s a game that obviously carries a ton of tradition with it and the fact that the two schools are only 75-miles apart makes a lot of sense from a proximity standpoint along with the passion of both fan bases involved. The rivalry posts strong television numbers, and it simply is a game that moves the needle for both fan bases.

Brown said that the Mountaineers are in the process of getting their schedule “fixed,” and if the Big 12 Conference stays with their current format of nine league games he would like it to consist of Pittsburgh, a group of five school and an FCS opponent with those latter two being played at home. Brown even joked that the upcoming home-and-home with Alabama during the 2026-27 seasons isn’t what he would call getting the schedule fixed but it’s clear that the Backyard Brawl is one that West Virginia wants to see on there every season.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvbmVhbC1zLWRlYWwtZml2ZS1rZXktaXRlbXMtZnJvbS13 ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhLWZvb3RiYWxsLTQ0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuZWFsLXMtZGVhbC1maXZlLWtleS1pdGVtcy1m cm9tLXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtZm9vdGJhbGwtNDQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=