New Orleans OL Remetich looking into summer trip to WVU
New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross offensive lineman Josh Remetich had heard a few months ago from West Virginia that they would get in touch with him after the spring ball was wrapped up when it came to a potential offer.
True to their word, the Mountaineers did just that and extended a scholarship offer to the Rivals.com three-star prospect after a conversation with graduate transfer Tyler Allen.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news