New Orleans OL Remetich looking into summer trip to WVU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross offensive lineman Josh Remetich had heard a few months ago from West Virginia that they would get in touch with him after the spring ball was wrapped up when it came to a potential offer.

True to their word, the Mountaineers did just that and extended a scholarship offer to the Rivals.com three-star prospect after a conversation with graduate transfer Tyler Allen.

