 WVSports - New West Virginia offer RB Silas grateful for all opportunities
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 10:57:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New West Virginia offer RB Silas grateful for all opportunities

Silas is looking into possible visits including one to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Silas is looking into possible visits including one to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Lutz (Fla.) Steinbrenner athlete Deon Silas has been committed to Iowa State since mid-April but more programs are still entering the picture for his services.

One of those is West Virginia, who became one of the latest schools to jump into the mix with an offer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}