WVSports - New West Virginia offer RB Silas grateful for all opportunities

New West Virginia offer RB Silas grateful for all opportunities
Lutz (Fla.) Steinbrenner athlete Deon Silas has been committed to Iowa State since mid-April but more programs are still entering the picture for his services.
One of those is West Virginia, who became one of the latest schools to jump into the mix with an offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news