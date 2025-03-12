No. 16 Colorado vs. No. 8 West Virginia Computer Predictions

No. 16 Colorado faces No. 8 West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — Basketball Power Index gives WVU a 69.9 percent chance to get the win on Wednesday. The projected point differential is 5.3 in favor of the Mountaineers. WVU is ranked 48th in the latest BPI rankings, while Colorado is ranked 88th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives the Mountaineers a 75 percent chance to get the win on Wednesday, with the projected point differential set for 6.2 points in favor of West Virginia. The projected final score is 67-61 in favor of the Mountaineers. WVU is ranked 33rd in the latest T-Rank Rankings, while Colorado is ranked 87th.

KenPom — KenPom gives WVU a 67 percent chance to get the win on a neutral court. WVU is projected to win by five points, 67-62. The Mountaineers are ranked 51st in the latest KenPom rankings, while the Buffaloes are ranked 90th.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Kansas City, with the game set to be televised on ESPN+.