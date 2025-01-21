No. 23 West Virginia vs. Arizona State Computer Predictions

No. 23 West Virginia looks to build off an upset win over Iowa State at home, while Arizona State is looking to avoid losing their fifth-straight Big 12 game on Tuesday.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives West Virginia a solid chance to get the job done at home over the Sun Devils. WVU has a 75.2 percent chance of winning according to BPI, with the expected margin of victory being +6.9 for the Mountaineers. West Virginia is ranked 42nd by BPI, while Arizona State is ranked 65th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik seems to be more sure about a Mountaineer victory, giving the home team an 88 percent chance to win on Tuesday. Their projected margin of victory is +10.1 in favor of the Mountaineers, with their projected final score being 71-61. WVU is ranked 20th in the T-Rank rankings, while Arizona State is ranked 71st.

KenPom — KenPom gives the Mountaineers a 76 percent chance to record their second win in a row. Their projected final score is 70-63 in favor of the Mountaineers. West Virginia is ranked No. 36 in KenPom, while Arizona State is ranked No. 61.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, with the game will be televised on CBSSports Network.