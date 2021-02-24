WVSports - No expiring contracts for WVU assistant coaches this year

West Virginia’s football coaching staff is locked up — in a good way. Through an open records request to WVU, WVSports.com received the employment contracts for assistant football coaches whose initial contracts were scheduled to expire in February 2021. Each of them who are still on the coaching staff are being retained for the upcoming season. Details of their compensation is listed below. As an additional note, all of the coaches listed below took a 5% pay cut in compensation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These reductions are in effect until June 30.



Matt Moore, assistant head coach/offensive line coach

Moore, who was one of the first to join Brown’s coaching staff at WVU, served as the co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach during the 2019 season before being promoted to assistant head coach/offensive line coach this last offseason. While Moore did not receive a pay raise with the promotion, his contract had been extended an additional year. It is now slated to expire at the end of February 2022. This fall, he is slated to receive a total compensation of $425,000, the same amount from the terms of his initial contract.



Jordan Lesley, defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach

Lesley is one of many holdovers from Neal Brown’s coaching staff at Troy, joining the Mountaineers as the defensive line coach prior to the 2019 season. Following last season, Lesley received a 1-year contract extension that is slated to run through February 2022. He received a pay raise, bringing his total compensation to $340,000. The new agreement was negotiated prior to his promotion to interim co-defensive coordinator last summer.



Chad Scott, co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach

Scott, who joined the Mountaineers following a brief stint at Louisville, was hired as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach in January 2019. Following his first season with WVU, he received a 1-year contract extension to run through February 2022. He is slated to receive $400,000 for the upcoming season.



Sean Reagan, quarterbacks coach

After serving as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Troy for the 2018 season, Reagan made the jump to WVU and the Power 5 by becoming the Mountaineers’ quarterbacks coach in January 2019. Following his first season at West Virginia, Moore received a 1-year contract extension that follows the financial terms of his initial agreement. He will receive $225,000 this fall in base salary, and his contract is currently slated to expire in February 2022.



Travis Trickett, tight ends coach

Trickett, the brother of former WVU quarterback Clint Trickett, joined the Mountaineers in 2019 after two years at Georgia State. Prior to the 2020 season, Trickett received a $20,000 pay raise. He will receive an additional $20,000 this season, bringing his total compensation to $310,000. His contract will expire in February 2022.

