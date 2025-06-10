Nonconference Football Games Added to Future Schedules





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 10, 2025) – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has added the following non-conference home games to its future schedules.

In 2026 (Sept. 12), UT-Martin will visit Milan Puskar Stadium for the first meeting between the two schools.

VMI is scheduled to come to Morgantown in 2027 (Sept. 11) and a second game has been added in 2031 (Aug. 30). WVU has won all 11 games in the series, and the 2027 meeting will be the first time the two have met since 1972.

Youngstown State visits Milan Puskar Stadium in 2028 (Sept. 9), marking the third time the two schools have played and first since 2018. The Mountaineers have won the two previous games in the series.

Akron appears on WVU’s schedule for the first time when it makes visits to Morgantown in 2028 (Sept. 16) and 2030 (Sept. 14).

Rhode Island replaces St. Francis (Pa.) on the schedule in 2030 (Aug. 31) and will face the Mountaineers for the first time.

Season tickets are now on sale for West Virginia's six-game home schedule and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com.

The 304 Mobile Pass season ticket option returns this season as the most affordable season ticket option. The price will be $304 plus fees for all six home games this season, a 20% savings compared to that of a traditional season ticket. There is no Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) per seat contribution associated with this season ticket option. Unlike a traditional season ticket, the 304 Mobile Pass gives purchasers a randomly assigned seat in Milan Puskar Stadium for every regular season home football game during the 2025 season. Each game fans will have a different seat in an upper level or south end zone section. Fans can purchase the 304 Mobile Pass, HERE.

At this time due to high demand, the Pitt game on Sep. 13 is only available in season ticket packages to the general public. Single game tickets to the Backyard Brawl will not be available through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.