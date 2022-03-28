North Dakota State LB transfer Cox commits to West Virginia

Cox, 6-foot-1, 209-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following a weekend official visit to campus where he was able to take in everything that the program had to offer.

West Virginia has filled a need with one of the remaining scholarships held over from the 2022 class by adding North Dakota State transfer linebacker Jasir Cox.

The Missouri native had been in contact with the coaching staff around the time he entered the transfer portal at the end of February led by head coach Neal Brown and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz.

“I feel they are dedicated individuals that show great communication skills and a wonderful personality,” he said. “The coaching side to them is just another plus.”

Cox is coming off two years with the Bison where he collected 110 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss. 2.5 sacks and a trio of interceptions. Slated to play either linebacker or the versatile spear position, Cox brings experience to a room that needs more of it for this coming season.

He played in a total of 47 games during his college career and started a total of 24 of those earning All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team for his efforts last season.

Cox will have one season of eligibility remaining and is expected to arrive in Morgantown in time for the summer to finish out his college career with West Virginia. Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech were also involved in his pursuit prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

Overall, Cox becomes the sixth transfer addition this off-season and is the first at the linebacker or spear position for the program. The Mountaineers have five scholarships remaining to fill out the roster.

WVSports.com will have more with Cox in the near future.