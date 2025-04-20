North Dakota transfer guard Eaglestaff commits to West Virginia

Eaglestaff, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, initially committed to South Carolina March 30 but backed off that pledge April 16 and that ended up benefiting the Mountaineers basketball program. When he committed to the Gamecocks, Eaglestaff selected the school over the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Gonzaga and Iowa.

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has landed a critical piece out of the transfer portal with a commitment from North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff.

The North Dakota native spent three seasons with the Fighting Hawks where he appeared in 87 total games and started 75 during that time including starting every game during his final two years.

Eaglestaff showed significant improvement in each of those seasons including averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a true freshman where he shot 39.8-percent from the floor and 34.5-percent from three. As a sophomore, Eaglestaff was elevated to a starting role and averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.4-percent and 38.3-percent from deep.

This past season was Eaglestaff’s most productive at the college level after averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 41.6-percent from the floor and 35.9-percent from three. He was one of the nation’s most productive scorers during the 2024-25 season.

Eaglestaff has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Eaglestaff becomes the seventh transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season joining UNC Wilmington center Harlan Obioha, North Texas forward Brenen Lorient, Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, Troy forward Jackson Fields, North Texas guard Jasper Floyd and St. Bonaventure wing Chance Moore.

The Mountaineers also have a commitment from Allen (Tx.) 2025 forward Deandre Thomas.

WVSports.com will have more with Eaglestaff in the near future.