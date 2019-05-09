Josh Chandler is used to being over-looked so he developed a motto for it.

“You can only control what you can control,” he said.

The good news is that Chandler, who’s had a chip on his shoulder for quite some time, has become quite good at controlling things and handling his assignments.

A former safety, he moved to linebacker at the back end of his high school career and impressed with his athleticism. But still he didn’t generate the type of interest that his on-the-field results would suggest in large part because he was undersized compared to traditional players at the position.