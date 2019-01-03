Numbers and Notes: Syracuse
West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl 34-18 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.
Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--In his first career start, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Allison was blitzed 14 times completing 6 of 12 passes for 139 yards and was sacked twice. When not blitzed, Allison completed 11-23 passes in 27 drop backs for 138 yards and an interception. In these instances Syracuse was able to record three sacks.
