West Virginia closed the regular season going 8-4 in the fifth year under Neal Brown.

WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the season and what to expect moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





PASSING:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 29 big time throws, which is a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window. That total places him tied for fourth in the nation and tops in the Big 12 Conference. A total of 10.4% of his completions were big time throws.

--Greene was at 8.5 yards per attempt and had an average depth of target of 13.7.

--Greene completed 30-65 passes over 20+ yards down the field for 1,072 yards with 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. A total of 73-percent of his touchdown passes came on throws over 20+ yards down the field.

--A total of 18 of those completions became down the deep center of the field, while only 2-13 were completed deep left of the field.

--Greene was blitzed on 35.6 percent of his 295 drop backs and completed 47-94 passes for 894 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception.

--West Virginia dialed up play action on 40.7 percent of drop backs and Greene completed 56-107 passes for 1,028 yards and 8 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

--Greene was effective in the screen game completing 33-37 attempts for 221 yards.

--Greene only threw the ball away 4 times and had on average 2.90 seconds to throw.

--A total of 106 of the 135 completions traveled for first downs.

--Greene had an adjusted completion percentage of 62.5-percent when you factor in 16 of his catchable passes were considered drops.

--Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol completed just 30-53 passes but his yards per attempt dropped to 4.5. He completed just 1-9 passes over 20+ yards with a pick.



