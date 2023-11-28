West Virginia rallied late to beat Baylor 34-31 on the road to move to 8-4 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 5-9 passes over 20+ yards down the field for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. He completed a 20+ yards pass to each of the three sections of the field. The average depth of target was 16.9.

--Greene was especially effective in play-action completing 6-8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. When not dialing up play action, Greene was still efficient connecting on 10-17 for 158 and a score.

--Greene completed a total of 7 passes down the field into tight windows with excellent accuracy or location down the field.

--Only 3 of the 16 completions were at or behind the line of scrimmage.

--Greene had on average 2.84 seconds to throw the football.

--A total of 13 of the 16 completions traveled for a first down.

--When blitzed, Greene hit 4-8 passes on 9 dropbacks for 100 yards and a touchdown.

--Greene became the first West Virginia player to throw for over 260 yards with 2 touchdowns while rushing for 100 more and 2 scores.



