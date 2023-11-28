Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Baylor
West Virginia rallied late to beat Baylor 34-31 on the road to move to 8-4 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.
PASSING:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 5-9 passes over 20+ yards down the field for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. He completed a 20+ yards pass to each of the three sections of the field. The average depth of target was 16.9.
--Greene was especially effective in play-action completing 6-8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. When not dialing up play action, Greene was still efficient connecting on 10-17 for 158 and a score.
--Greene completed a total of 7 passes down the field into tight windows with excellent accuracy or location down the field.
--Only 3 of the 16 completions were at or behind the line of scrimmage.
--Greene had on average 2.84 seconds to throw the football.
--A total of 13 of the 16 completions traveled for a first down.
--When blitzed, Greene hit 4-8 passes on 9 dropbacks for 100 yards and a touchdown.
--Greene became the first West Virginia player to throw for over 260 yards with 2 touchdowns while rushing for 100 more and 2 scores.
RUSHING:
--The Mountaineers extended their streak of rushing for over 140+ yards to 15 games.
--West Virginia rushed for over 200+ yards for the seventh time this season. The Mountaineers rushed for 51-yards or fewer seven times in Neal Brown's first.
--A total of 113 of the 259 yards came after contact or 3.42 per carry.
--The Mountaineers had seven runs over 10+ yards, but only forced a pair of missed tackles when rushing the football.
--Jaheim White totaled 133 rushing yards on 17 attempts good for 7.8 per carry. Over the final four games of the year, White piled up 522 yards on 8.2 per carry.
--A total of 43 of the 103 yards that Garrett Greene accounted for on the ground were off scramble plays with the rest on designed runs.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 6 times which that resulted in 4 catches for 64 yards. The position has been targeted 53 times for 418 yards and 4 touchdowns during the regular season and well surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the spot has been a much bigger part of the offense.
--West Virginia threw only one pass to the running back, but it was a big one as it was the game-winning 29-yard catch by White.
--Only 50 of the 269 yards were after the catch.
--Wide receivers did not force a missed tackle.
--Wide receiver Hudson Clement caught all four of his targets for 80 yards.
--Clement had one of the two contested catches in the game with the other going to true freshman wide receiver Traylon Ray.
BLOCKING:
--West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on 26-29 drop-back attempts. For the third straight game the Mountaineers did not allow a sack.
--The Mountaineers only allowed one hurry and one pressure with both coming on the same play with Jaheim White blocking.
--West Virginia averaged 13.2 yards per carry off the left end with 9 totes for 119 yards. The right end also proved effective at 5.3 per carry on 7 attempts.
--The only other spot where West Virginia hit over 5.0 yards per carry was behind the right guard where they turned 3 carries into 25 yards (8.3).
--The offensive line was penalized twice in this game, one of those negated a 43-yard run by quarterback Garrett Greene.
--Wyatt Milum graded out the highest in pass blocking across 32 snaps at 89.1. While, Zach Frazier led the way at 74.5 across 33 run blocking snaps.
DEFENSE:
--On 26 passing dropbacks, West Virginia blitzed 10 times which resulted in Baylor completing 4-5 passes for 29 yards. The Mountaineers recorded 2 sacks in those instances but allowed 5 first downs with scramble yards included.
--West Virginia missed just 11 tackles in the game.
--The defense allowed just 84 yards in the first half.
--West Virginia recorded zero interceptions and just one pass breakup.
--The only passing touchdown permitted was in the coverage of Malachi Ruffin, who allowed just one catch for 18 yards outside of that.
