football

Numbers and notes: West Virginia football at TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team beat TCU to close the year at 5-7.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia closed the season in style with a 20-17 road win over TCU and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Junior Jarret Doege was 1-8 in passes thrown over 20+ yards with that one completing being the 35-yard game winning touchdown to Isaiah Esdale. He finishes his time on the field 7-19 on the year on the deep ball.

--Only blitzed on seven drop backs, Doege completed 3-6 passes for 41 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. In 30 total drop backs against the blitz, Doege completed 55.6-percent of his passes for 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

