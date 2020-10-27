West Virginia fell on the road to Texas Tech 34-27 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jarret Doege completed 5 passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air, more than he had completed in the first four games combined. Doege came into the game 4-21 on those passes, but completed 5-11 for 148-yards.

--When blitzed, Doege was effective completing 3-4 passes for 54 yards and a score but was only blitzed on four drop backs in the game.