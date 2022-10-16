West Virginia bounced back with a major win at home beating No. 23 Baylor 43-40. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 2/4 passes over 20+ yards for 62 yards. He has now connected on 12/28 such throws this season for 365 total yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

--Daniels was only under pressure on 9 of his 38 total drop backs or 23.7%.

--Against the blitz, Daniels completed 2-4 passes for 13 yards and an interception.