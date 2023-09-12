West Virginia took care of business 56-17 over Duquesne in the home opener. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene had an average depth of target of 15.2 yards. He also had on average 2.30 seconds to throw the football.

--West Virginia almost doubled the 10+ yard pass attempts over the opener with 13 against the Dukes after attempting only 7 against Penn State.

--Greene had a total of 4 passes that were considered a pass with excellent ball location and timing down the field. Greene had only 3 during his career before that point.

--Greene had an adjusted completion percentage of 63.2% with a pair of drops.

--After attempting only 4 passes over 20+ yards in the opener, Greene had six and he completed 4 for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns.

--Greene was only under pressure on one drop back, which he completed for 12-yards.

--When blitzed on six drop backs, Greene connected on just 1-5 throws for 8 yards.

--In play action situations, Greene connected on 4-8 throws for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Mountaineers only threw the ball twice on screens for 19 yards.





Behind the line of scrimmage: 2/2 for 19 yards.

0-10 yards: 0/0 outside left, 2/2 for 24 yards and a touchdown between the numbers and 1/3 for 8 yards outside right.

10+ yards: 1/4 for 12 yards outside left, 0/1 between the numbers and 0/1 outside right.

20+ yards: 0/0 outside left, 1/3 for 22 yards and a touchdown between the numbers and 3/3 for 155 yards and two touchdowns outside right.



