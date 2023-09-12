Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Duquesne
West Virginia took care of business 56-17 over Duquesne in the home opener. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene had an average depth of target of 15.2 yards. He also had on average 2.30 seconds to throw the football.
--West Virginia almost doubled the 10+ yard pass attempts over the opener with 13 against the Dukes after attempting only 7 against Penn State.
--Greene had a total of 4 passes that were considered a pass with excellent ball location and timing down the field. Greene had only 3 during his career before that point.
--Greene had an adjusted completion percentage of 63.2% with a pair of drops.
--After attempting only 4 passes over 20+ yards in the opener, Greene had six and he completed 4 for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns.
--Greene was only under pressure on one drop back, which he completed for 12-yards.
--When blitzed on six drop backs, Greene connected on just 1-5 throws for 8 yards.
--In play action situations, Greene connected on 4-8 throws for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Mountaineers only threw the ball twice on screens for 19 yards.
Behind the line of scrimmage: 2/2 for 19 yards.
0-10 yards: 0/0 outside left, 2/2 for 24 yards and a touchdown between the numbers and 1/3 for 8 yards outside right.
10+ yards: 1/4 for 12 yards outside left, 0/1 between the numbers and 0/1 outside right.
20+ yards: 0/0 outside left, 1/3 for 22 yards and a touchdown between the numbers and 3/3 for 155 yards and two touchdowns outside right.
RUSHING:
--A total of 160 of the 314 total rushing yards came after contact, that's an average of 3.48 yards per tote after being hit.
--The Mountaineers had 10 runs of over 10+ yards.
--West Virginia players forced a total of 14 missed tackles when carrying the football. That is now 23 missed tackles forced in two games. CJ Donaldson led the way in this game with a total of 4.
--Greene piled up 33 yards, 25 of which came in scramble situations. Only 8 of his yards were set up on designed runs by the coaching staff. Greene has 108 yards on the season and 70 of that has come off scrambles.
--West Virginia hit the double-digit mark for first down carries with 10 for the second straight week.
--Making his debut, Jaheim White led the team with 110 yards and a touchdown including the long run of 39 yards.
--A total of 25 of the runs were zone, 15 gap.
RECEIVING:
--West Virginia targeted the tight end 5 times and that resulted in 3 catches for 55 yards. Kole Taylor hauled in all of that production. The position has been targeted 9 times for 88 yards over the first two games and is on pace to smash the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets.
--With Devin Carter not playing, redshirt freshman Hudson Clement started at Z and turned that into a team-high 7 targets which resulted in 5 catches for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns. That boils down to 35-yard per catch and joined a club of only 3 players and 4 instances where a player had 175 yards and 3 scores in the same game.
--A total of nine different players had at least two targets.
--West Virginia only came down with one contested catch in five opportunities. The Mountaineers only have two contested catches on the season.
--A total of 149 of the 315 receiving yards came after the catch with 74 of that total coming from Clement.
--West Virginia wide receivers forced only one missed tackle at the receiver spots. That's just one each in the first two games.
--A total of 12 of the 17 catches resulted in a first down.
BLOCKING:
--Garrett Greene was kept clean on 20 of his 21 drop backs and Nicco Marchiol on 14 of his 16 total drop backs in this game. That means on 34 of 37 drop backs the offensive line kept the quarterbacks clean throughout this game.
--The offensive line in total allowed just one pressure and one hit in the contest.
--Wyatt Milum led the way in run blocking with a grade of 80.8 across 21 snaps. He also topped in pass blocking across 21 snaps at 85.3.
--The offensive line was penalized just twice.
--West Virginia played a total of 11 offensive linemen in this game.
--The offensive line paved the way for 314 rushing yards.
DEFENSE:
--On 35 passing drop backs, West Virginia blitzed 15 times which resulted in 7-13 passes for 130 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.
--West Virginia missed a total of 10 tackles and has now missed 22 on the season.
--The Mountaineers did not allow a run over 10+ yards.
--Andrew Wilson-Lamp allowed a 38-yard touchdown catch. Meanwhile Keyshawn Cobb allowed 5-7 passes in his coverage to be completed for 67 yards.
--West Virginia had a total of four pass breakups with Malachi Ruffin leading the way with 2. Ruffin was targeted 6 times and didn't allow a catch.
