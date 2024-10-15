Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Iowa State

Mistakes and missed opportunities doomed West Virginia in a 28-16 home loss to Iowa State. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene attempted only one pass over 20+ yards that fell incomplete. Greene was 8-13 on passes 10-20 yards for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception. --Greene was under pressure on 13 of his 35 passing drop backs and completed 5-10 passes for 56 yards with a touchdown and an interception. --When blitzed on five dropbacks, Greene was 4-4 for 50 yards. --Greene averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and had an average depth of target of 9.9 yards. --Greene attempted only one screen for five yards. --On five play-action dropbacks, Greene was 2-4 for 24 yards.

RUSHING: --Out of the 152 rushing yards, a total of 119 came after contact for an average of 3.84 yards after contact per attempt. --No West Virginia running back recorded a 10+ yard run. --Jahiem White forced a total of 5 missed tackles on 12 rushing attempts. --CJ Donaldson turned his 9 carries into just 17 yards or 1.9 per attempt. --Garrett Greene had 4 runs of 10+ yards. Of his 89 rushing yards, 53 came off designed runs and 36 were off scrambles. --Only 8 of the 31 carries resulted in a first down.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 8 times for 6 catches for 70 yards. Through six games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 21 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 49 of those yards and both of the touchdowns. --Only 63 of the 206 receiving yards came after the catch. --West Virginia completed just one pass to a running back, a 10-yard touchdown catch by Jahiem White late in the fourth quarter. --Traylon Ray led the wide receivers in both targets (7) and yards (49), while Hudson Clement paced the team with 5 receptions but that managed just 39 yards. --The Mountaineers made a total of 4 of 7 contested catches. Clement caught both of his opportunities. --The pass catchers forced a total of 3 missed tackles. --The long pass play on the day was 24-yards by Kole Taylor.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia allowed Greene a total of 3.26 seconds to throw the football. --The offensive line did not allow Greene to get sacked or hit, but did allow 4 pressures. Combining the tight ends and running backs that total grows to 6. --Tomas Rimac graded out the highest in pass blocking at 88.2 across 35 snaps. In run blocking it was left tackle Wyatt Milum who paced the team at 73.3 across 28 snaps. --Outside of averaging 12.0 per carry on 3 Greene scrambles, the Mountaineers averaged 16.0 per carry on one run behind the right guard and 8.3 with 7 carries for 58 yards off the left end. West Virginia was at 4.0 or fewer in all other places.