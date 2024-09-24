Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Kansas

West Virginia rallied in the final five minutes from down 11 to knock off Kansas 32-28 in the Big 12 opener. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.

QUARTERBACK: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 3-5 passes over 20+ yards for 117 yards and an interception. He completed all three of those passes to the center of the field. Greene was 7-11 on passes 10-19 yards for 134 yards and a touchdown. --Greene was only 5-9 on passes 9 yards or fewer for 44 yards and one touchdown. --When blitzed, Greene completed 5-9 passes on 12 dropbacks for 103 yards and an interception. --Greene was kept clean on 22 of 39 dropbacks and completed 10-20 passes for 201 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception in those situations. --On 9 play action dropbacks Greene completed 4-7 passes for 150 yards. But both of his interceptions were thrown in play-action calls. --Greene only attempted one screen, which fell incomplete. --Greene had 3 big-time throws, which is a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window. --Greene was at 9.8 yards per attempt and an average target depth of 13.7 yards. --Greene was responsible for 18 first downs. --Pass catchers dropped one pass.

RUSHING: --Out of the 153 rushing yards, a total of 114 came after contact for an average of 3.80 yards after contact per attempt. --Greene accounted for 91 of the 153 yards when not factoring in sacks. --A total of 43 of Greene's yards were on scrambles, with 48 on designed runs. --Of the 12 carries by West Virginia running backs, CJ Donaldson had a 27-yard run but no other carry traveled 10 yards between the two. Green had four 10+ yard runs. --Greene forced a total of 7 of the 11 missed tackles.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 2 times for 2 catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Through four games, the Mountaineers have now targeted the position 19 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but eight of those yards and both touchdowns. --Hudson Clement hauled in 7 of 9 targets for 150 yards or 21.4 per catch. Clement had a total of 54 yards after the catch. --Out of the 295 passing yards, only 91 came after the catch. --The Mountaineers threw to the running back 3 times, resulting in 2 catches for 16 yards. --A total of 14 of the 15 catches resulted in first downs. --Pass catchers forced only two missed tackles, both by Clement. --West Virginia made only 1 of 6 contested catch situations with that going to Rodney Gallagher.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia allowed Greene a total of 3.50 seconds to throw the football. --Greene was only kept clean on 22 of 39 dropbacks or just 56.4-percent. --The offensive line allowed 8 pressures and a pair of hits. --The offensive line was penalized a total of three times. --Wyatt Milum led the way in run blocking at 65.4 on 23 snaps. He also graded out highest in pass blocking at 88.7 on 39 snaps. --Removing the six quarterback scrambles for 43 yards, the Mountaineers rushed for 110 yards on 24 carries. --The offensive line succeeded in 2 attempts in the gap between the center and left guard for 28 yards and the right end with 3 carries for 29 yards but struggled in other areas. The Mountaineers only had five first downs rushing outside scrambles.