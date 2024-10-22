Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Kansas State

PASSING: --Redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene and redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol completed only 46.9-percent of their 32 pass attempts on 40 dropbacks. However, Greene had three passes dropped by pass catchers. --The pair were 0/5 on passes thrown over 20+ yards. They only combined to go 3/8 on passes between 10-20 yards for 66 yards. --Greene was only under pressure on 3 of his 22 dropbacks completing 1-3 passes for 7 yards and a touchdown, while Marchiol was under pressure on 8 of his dropbacks and connected on 2-3 passes for 9 yards. --Both quarterbacks were at 4.5 yards per attempt. But Marchiol had an average depth of target of 12.5 yards, while Greene was at 7.9 yards. --Both interceptions thrown by Greene were off non-play action situations. --Greene was 2-7 for 11 yards when using play action, while Marchiol was 2-4 for 24 yards and a touchdown. --The screen game resulted in 5-6 for 18 yards between the two. --The long pass play was 34 yards.

RUSHING: --Out of the 163 rushing yards, a total of 137 came after contact for an average of 3.51 yards after contact per attempt. --West Virginia running backs had only 1 carry for 10+ yards by CJ Donaldson. That was after not recording a 10+ yard run against Iowa State. --West Virginia forced 8 missed tackles in the run game, with Donaldson leading the way with 3. Garrett Greene had 2. --Only 8 runs resulted in a first down. --Out of Greene's rushing production, a total of 76 came off designed plays and 13 on scrambles. He had half of the 8 first down runs.

RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 6 times for 4 catches for 61 yards. Through seven games, the Mountaineers have now connected with the position 25 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns with Kole Taylor accounting for all but 49 of those yards and both of the touchdowns. --Hudson Clement made both of his contested catches, the only such catches on the team. He leads the team in that department with 6, nobody else has more than 2. --Interceptions were thrown targeting both Clement and Traylon Ray. The pair also were charged with a drop, along with running back Jahiem White. --A total of 81 of the 143 yards came after the catch. --West Virginia only completed passes to six different pass catchers. --Kole Taylor led the team in receiving with 61 yards and also forced a total of 5 missed tackles. Only Rodney Gallagher recorded another missed tackle forced.

BLOCKING: --West Virginia allowed Greene a total of 2.71 seconds to throw the football. That total was 2.98 for Marchiol. --The West Virginia offensive line gave up one sack charged to Sully Weidman. The group allowed seven pressures and 6 hurries. --The unit was penalized five times. --The Mountaineers had one carry for 15 yards running behind the left guard and 3 carries for 21 yards between the center and right guard but were at 4.0 or less at all other spots outside of scrambles by the quarterback. --Johnny Williams paced the way in run blocking at 70.9 across 20 snaps, while Tomas Rimac at 79.9 was the best across 46 pass-blocking snaps.