Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia fell to Oklahoma State 24-3 in a game that likely wasn't even that close. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed zero passes over 10+ yards in this game and only attempted a total of 2. On the season, Doege has completed 18-42 for 573 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air.
--Oklahoma State had pressure on 17 of the 33 drop backs by Doege (51.5%). That's even more alarming considering that the Cowboys only blitzed on 3 snaps. In the two games prior Doege was kept clean on 90% against TCU and 82.6% against Iowa State.
