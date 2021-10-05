West Virginia rallied but it was too little too late in a 23-20 loss to Texas Tech and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 4-5 passes over 20+ yards in the air against the Red Raiders accounting for 146 yards. He came into the game completing only 6-23 throws in those situations with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

--When under pressure on 9 drop backs, Doege completed 3-7 passes for 77 yards.