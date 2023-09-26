West Virginia was able to snap a four-game losing streak to Texas Tech with a 20-13 win over the Red Raiders. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol made his first career start and completed 12 of 21 passes. Only one of those was completed over 15 yards in the air. The Mountaineers only attempted 7 passes over 10+ yards in the game.

--Marchiol was kept clean on 21 of 24 drop backs, but in those situations he completed 10-19 passes for 60 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions.