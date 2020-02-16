No. 14 West Virginia was overwhelmed by No. 1 Baylor and never led falling to the Bears 70-59 on the road in a game that wasn't as close as the final score would suggest.

The Mountaineers fell to 18-7 on the season and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.





--This was the most convincing loss of the season as Baylor just bulled West Virginia at essentially everything on the floor. It never really felt at any point in this game that the Mountaineers were in it and while that has happened several times with this Bears club, it’s still unfortunate. West Virginia was shut down offensively shooting only 35-percent from the floor and not even generating a single field goal in the second half until almost 10-minutes had passed. Again, not being able to put the ball in the basket and turnovers were the main culprits in this one as the Mountaineers finished with 22 turnovers and only 19 made baskets. Baylor scored 21 points off the Mountaineers mistakes and followed up a 49-point performance against Kansas with only 59 points against the Bears. If there was any question if the Mountaineers could compete at the top of the league the past two games have given us some answers because the final score here isn’t nearly as indicative as how the game had gone as a whole.

--Baylor absolutely dominated this game in the paint scoring 42 points in the paint, an advantage of +28 over what the Mountaineers were able to do.





