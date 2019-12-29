West Virginia basketball knocked off the No. 2 team in the country in Ohio State 67-59 Sunday and Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations from the win.

It was the first victory over the No. 2 rated team since 2017 and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that led to the win.

----Nothing really went right for this West Virginia basketball team today. The bigs were littered with foul trouble for basically the entire game with some uneven (that’s generous) officiating, the foul shooting 15-25, the 17 turnovers, many of which were unforced, an almost six-minute drought where Bob Huggins club scored 3 total points, but still the Mountaineers found a way to knock off the No. 2 team in the nation in Cleveland. This was just a gutsy win in a lot of different ways and is peek into how good this team can be as they come together moving forward. This team displayed a lot of toughness today and that’s the biggest reason for this win today. Huggins said he would fix it again and it’s far from complete but sitting 11-1 right now with the schedule they’ve played is highly encouraging.

--This is the first win over a No. 2 ranked team since West Virginia knocked off Kansas inside the Coliseum 85-69 in January of 2017. They had lost the last two before that.

--West Virginia did this on the defensive end holding Ohio State to 15-48 from the field and forced 22 turnovers. Even more impressive that Ohio State started 6-8 from the field but made only 9 of their next 40 over the course of the game. This was a team that came into the game shooting 49-percent. The points off turnovers were +12 in favor of the Mountaineers.





